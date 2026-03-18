John Konchar News: Available to play

Konchar (calf) is available for Wednesday's game in Minnesota, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Konchar may have his minutes monitored in his first game back from a three-game absence, but his return could mean less playing time for Andersson Garcia. Through 13 games with the Jazz, Konchar has averaged 2.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.