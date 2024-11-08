John Konchar News: Available vs. Washington
Konchar (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Konchar has been dealing with a right quad contusion, but he'll snap a four-game absence and should see minutes off the bench in this one. That said, his fantasy appeal won't be very high due to his reduced role. Through three regular-season appearances this year, the 28-year-old has averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 19.0 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now