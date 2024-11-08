John Konchar News: Available vs. Washington

Konchar (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Konchar has been dealing with a right quad contusion, but he'll snap a four-game absence and should see minutes off the bench in this one. That said, his fantasy appeal won't be very high due to his reduced role. Through three regular-season appearances this year, the 28-year-old has averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 19.0 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.