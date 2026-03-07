John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Konchar will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

The Jazz will move Oscar Tshiebwe into the first unit for this contest. With so many injuries in Utah, Konchar is likely to maintain a decent role with the second unit.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
