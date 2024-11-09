John Konchar News: Brings defense, little else Friday

Konchar (quadricep) played 20 minutes off the bench and finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Friday's 128-104 win over the Wizards.

The banged-up Grizzlies received some rare good news on the health front with the return of Konchar, who had missed the previous four games with a right quad contusion. With six other Memphis players sidelined due to injuries, Konchar ended up seeing a healthy minutes total in his return, but aside from providing some help in the defensive categories, his stat line was mostly empty. He'll likely continue to hold down a spot in the Grizzlies' wing rotation but could end up seeing his playing time get reduced once the likes of Ja Morant (hip), Marcus Smart (ankle), Desmond Bane (oblique) and Vince Williams (tibia) are cleared to suit up again.