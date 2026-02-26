John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Enters starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Konchar is starting Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Lauri Markkanen (ankle) is out for Thursday's clash, opening the door for Konchar to join the first unit. This marks his second start in three days. The 29-year-old finished with six points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals over 31 minutes in Friday's start against the Grizzlies.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar
