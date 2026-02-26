John Konchar News: Enters starting lineup
Konchar is starting Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Lauri Markkanen (ankle) is out for Thursday's clash, opening the door for Konchar to join the first unit. This marks his second start in three days. The 29-year-old finished with six points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals over 31 minutes in Friday's start against the Grizzlies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League RostersYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 521 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 422 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More