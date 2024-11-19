Fantasy Basketball
John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Fails to score Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Konchar totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 11 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Konchar failed to score for the third straight game, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. Despite the fact the Grizzlies are once again dealing with multiple injuries, Konchar has failed to make the most of his opportunities. To this point, he is averaging just 2.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
