John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Getting spot start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 4:48pm

Konchar is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Konchar hasn't played in the last four games for Memphis, but he'll get the start Saturday due to the absence of Desmond Bane (hip). This will be the fourth start of the season for Konchar, who's averaging 5.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in his previous three.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
