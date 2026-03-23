John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Getting start vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Konchar is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Konchar will slide into the starting lineup with Cody Williams (shoulder) sidelined Monday. Konchar hasn't provided much of a scoring punch of late, but he's managed to contribute on the glass and as a defender, averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals over his last five showings.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
23 days ago