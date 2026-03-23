John Konchar News: Getting start vs. Toronto

Konchar is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Konchar will slide into the starting lineup with Cody Williams (shoulder) sidelined Monday. Konchar hasn't provided much of a scoring punch of late, but he's managed to contribute on the glass and as a defender, averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals over his last five showings.