John Konchar News: Getting start vs. Toronto
Konchar is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Konchar will slide into the starting lineup with Cody Williams (shoulder) sidelined Monday. Konchar hasn't provided much of a scoring punch of late, but he's managed to contribute on the glass and as a defender, averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals over his last five showings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1112 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2823 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More