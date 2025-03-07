John Konchar News: Green light to play Friday

Konchar (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Konchar has been battling through right knee soreness that prevented him from playing against the Thunder on Wednesday, but he was able to go through pregame warmups and has done enough to be cleared to play Friday. Konchar has played seven of 14 games since the beginning of February and has averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds over 8.1 minutes per game.