John Konchar News: Joining starting five
Konchar is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Konchar will enter the starting five with Lauri Markkanen (hip) remaining sidelined. Konchar contributed across the board in his last start Feb. 26 against the Pelicans, as he finished with four points, five rebounds, one assist, five steals and two blocks in 26 minutes.
