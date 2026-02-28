John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Limited minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:53pm

Konchar amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Konchar not only moved back to the bench, but he also logged just 15 minutes, the fewest he has played since arriving in Utah. While his role is seemingly going to shift on a nightly basis, he did manage to rack up another two steals, bringing his total steals to 17 in his past five games. Given the uncertainty, managers should view him as nothing more than a schedule-based streaming consideration.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar
