John Konchar News: Logs 28 minutes in loss
Konchar finished Sunday's 131-107 loss to the Lakers with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 28 minutes.
Following his midseason trade from the Grizzlies, Konchar settled into a decent role with the Jazz. Across 26 appearances, he averaged 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per contest. The veteran has one more year on his deal worth $6.16 million.
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