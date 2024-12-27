Fantasy Basketball
John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Konchar ended Friday's 132-124 victory over the Pelicans with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over six minutes.

Konchar played just six minutes, logging fewer than 20 minutes for the fifth straight game. It's been an underwhelming season for Konchar, sliding in and out of the rotation, seemingly on a nightly basis. In 17 games played, he is averaging 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
