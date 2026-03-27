John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Konchar won't start Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Konchar started Utah's last two outings but will retreat to the second unit Friday. The 30-year-old forward has averaged 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago