John Konchar News: Not starting Friday
Konchar won't start Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Konchar started Utah's last two outings but will retreat to the second unit Friday. The 30-year-old forward has averaged 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.
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