John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Not starting vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Konchar won't start against the Pelicans on Saturday.

With Lauri Markkanen (hip) unavailable, Konchar will retreat to the second unit in favor of Blake Hinson on Saturday. Over five appearances off the bench for Utah so far this season, Konchar has averaged 3.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 20.4 minutes per tilt.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
