Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Pulls down 15 rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Konchar ended Sunday's 130-106 loss to the Thunder with four points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes.

Konchar made his first start of the season Sunday and made a huge impact on the glass by grabbing 15 rebounds. He didn't do much as a scorer, but fantasy managers in category-based leagues should be happy with his all-around contributions. The Grizzlies are a bit thin in terms of frontcourt depth, so don't rule out the possibility of Konchar seeing an uptick in minutes in the upcoming games.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now