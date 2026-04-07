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John Konchar News: Rare triple-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Konchar chipped in 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 156-137 loss to the Pelicans.

With Ace Bailey (knee) joining a significant number of Jazz players on the inactive list, Konchar tied his season high in playing time and made the most of his increased minutes. The 30-year-old forward led all players in assists and grabbed a team-best 10 boards, recording his second career triple-double -- his first came with Memphis on April 10, 2022. He also tallied multiple steals for a fourth straight game.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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