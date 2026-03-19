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John Konchar News: Receives 13 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 5:00pm

Konchar (calf) accumulated three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 147-111 loss to Minnesota.

Konchar returned from a three-game absence due to a left calf injury and saw a modest workload. Since being acquired from the Grizzlies in early February, the defensive-minded forward has appeared in 14 games for Utah and is averaging 2.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.9 assists and 0.8 blocks in 23.2 minutes.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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