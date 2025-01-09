Fantasy Basketball
John Konchar

John Konchar News: Retreats back to bench vs. HOU

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Konchar will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

With Desmond Bane (ankle) returning to game action Thursday, Konchar will slide back to the bench. The 28-year-old has seen inconsistent playing time over his last 10 appearances (three starts), during which he has averaged 3.8 points and 6.3 rebounds across 17.8 minutes per contest.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies

