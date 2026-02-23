John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Returning to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Konchar isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Konchar drew a spot start Friday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined, but Markkanen has been cleared to return for Monday's clash. Konchar is averaging 3.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in his last five appearances as a reserve.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 2
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
70 days ago