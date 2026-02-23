John Konchar News: Returning to bench

Konchar isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Konchar drew a spot start Friday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined, but Markkanen has been cleared to return for Monday's clash. Konchar is averaging 3.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in his last five appearances as a reserve.