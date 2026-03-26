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John Konchar News: Season-high 14 rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Konchar chipped in eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.

Konchar chipped in across the board, including a season-high 14 rebounds. Fresh off a 19-point performance, Konchar has put himself back on the standard league radar, albeit as a stream consideration only. For anyone seeking a jack-of-all-trades, Konchar is worth a look, if and when he is given the green light to take the court.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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