John Konchar News: Season-high 14 rebounds
Konchar chipped in eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.
Konchar chipped in across the board, including a season-high 14 rebounds. Fresh off a 19-point performance, Konchar has put himself back on the standard league radar, albeit as a stream consideration only. For anyone seeking a jack-of-all-trades, Konchar is worth a look, if and when he is given the green light to take the court.
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