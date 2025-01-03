Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Shifts to second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Konchar is coming off the bench in Friday's game against the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

After starting Memphis' past two games, Konchar will cede his spot in the first unit to the returning Brandon Clarke (calf) on Friday. Konchar has averaged 2.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.0 minutes over 17 games off the bench this season, so his streaming value appears to have evaporated.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now