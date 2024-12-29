Fantasy Basketball
John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Starting against Oklahoma CIty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Konchar will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Konchar has seen a relatively limited role of late, but he will enter the starting five for the first time this season due to numerous players being out of the lineup. In four games this season with 20-plus minutes logged Konchar has averaged 4.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.8 minutes per contest.

John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies
