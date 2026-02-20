John Konchar News: Starting Friday vs. Memphis
Konchar is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Friday.
Konchar will make his second start of the season (and first as a member of the Jazz) due to the absences of Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose). Konchar's last start took place Jan. 21 as a member of the Grizzlies, when he logged two points, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 21 minutes in a 124-122 loss to the Hawks.
