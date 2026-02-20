John Konchar headshot

John Konchar News: Starting Friday vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Konchar is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Friday.

Konchar will make his second start of the season (and first as a member of the Jazz) due to the absences of Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose). Konchar's last start took place Jan. 21 as a member of the Grizzlies, when he logged two points, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 21 minutes in a 124-122 loss to the Hawks.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
