John Konchar News: Starting versus Houston

Konchar will start in Friday's game against Houston, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Konchar will make his first start since the 133-110 loss to the Wizards on March 25. In seven starts throughout the 2025-26 campaign, the 30-year-old has averaged 5.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 2.9 steals across 29.9 minutes.