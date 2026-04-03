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John Konchar News: Starting versus Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:43pm

Konchar will start in Friday's game against Houston, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Konchar will make his first start since the 133-110 loss to the Wizards on March 25. In seven starts throughout the 2025-26 campaign, the 30-year-old has averaged 5.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 2.9 steals across 29.9 minutes.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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