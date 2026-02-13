John Konchar News: Strong defensive line
Konchar ended with six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Konchar is not a scorer, but his ability to generate rebounds, assists and defensive stats can make him appealing in category formats. There are a lot of minutes up for grabs in Utah due to Jaren Jackson's injury and the constant maintenance of key players, making Konchar a player to monitor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 58 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 49 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 211 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 211 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1560 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More