John Konchar News: Strong line in limited run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Konchar accumulated eight points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 17 minutes during Monday's 132-122 loss to Sacramento.

The Grizzlies were shorthanded Monday, as Ja Morant (hamstring), Santi Aldama (calf) and Scotty Pippen (wrist) were all unable to go. Plus, GG Jackson was assigned to the G League on Monday. Konchar was limited to single-digit minutes in his previous three games, so fantasy managers can just keep an eye on him for now in case the Grizzlies continue to have bad luck with injuries.

