John Konchar News: Ties career scoring high Monday

Konchar accumulated 19 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 143-127 loss to Toronto.

Making his third start in eight March appearances, Konchar tied his career scoring high, matching a mark he set Nov. 18, 2022, as a member of the Grizzlies. The 30-year-old forward hadn't scored in double digits since Dec. 2 during the current campaign, and his inconsistent usage and production make him tough to roster even as a DFS punt play.