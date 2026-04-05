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John Konchar News: Won't start versus Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Konchar won't start in Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.

Konchar got the start in Friday's 140-106 loss to the Rockets, finishing with three points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes. However, Oscar Tshiebwe will re-enter the starting lineup Sunday, sending Konchar back to the bench.

John Konchar
Utah Jazz
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