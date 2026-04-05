John Konchar News: Won't start versus Thunder
Konchar won't start in Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.
Konchar got the start in Friday's 140-106 loss to the Rockets, finishing with three points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes. However, Oscar Tshiebwe will re-enter the starting lineup Sunday, sending Konchar back to the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 2512 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1819 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1819 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Konchar See More