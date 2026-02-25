John Poulakidas Injury: Dealing with thumb injury

Poulakidas (thumb) did not play in the San Diego Clippers' 123-122 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in Tuesday's G League game.

Poulakidas is working through a left thumb injury, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's rematch against Rio Grande. He is averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 4.0 threes over 31.3 minutes per game in the G League this season.