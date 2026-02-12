John Poulakidas News: Drops 30 points in G League

Poulakidas registered 30 points (10-17 FG, 10-16 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes Wednesday during the G League's San Diego Clippers' 128-116 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Poulakidas dominated from beyond the arc in this one, which is where he scored all 30 of his points. He set regular-season highs in points and made treys, but it wasn't quite enough to carry his team to a victory. Poulakidas is averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 22 games.