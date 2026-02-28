John Poulakidas News: Joins Dallas on two-way deal

Poulakidas agreed Saturday with the Mavericks on a two-way contract, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

Poulakidas will fill the two-way slot previously occupied by guard Ryan Nembhard, who was upgraded to a standard NBA contract earlier Saturday. An undrafted rookie out of Yale, Poulakidas has spent all season in the G League with the San Diego Clippers. Over 37 appearances for San Diego, Poulakidas shot 45.1 percent from three-point range and averaged 12.5 points, 3.3 triples, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.0 minutes per game. He'll likely see most of his opportunities in the G League with the Mavericks' affiliate, the Texas Legends, for the remainder of the season.