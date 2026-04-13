John Poulakidas News: Logs team-high 28 points from bench

Poulakidas recorded 28 points (9-18 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 win over the Bulls.

Pouladakis drilled an impressive eight three-pointers in the win, eclipsing the career high he set two games ago. After spending most of the season with the Clippers'G League club, the 6-6 Yale product signed a two-way deal with Dallas in late February and has proven to be a diamond in the rough. His excellent totals at season's end pose an interesting quandary for the team, which expects to have Kyrie Irving (knee) back this season. With his wing options limited by Cooper Flagg, Pouladakis' best chance for advancement is a delayed return from Irving, or some other injury-related mishap.