John Poulakidas News: Plays 22 minutes Friday

Poulakidas (thumb) had 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Friday's 130-126 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Poulakidas bounced back straight into a starting spot following a two-game absence due to his injury. The guard is now expected to remain active, so he could aim to improve on his 2025-26 season averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.