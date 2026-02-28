John Poulakidas News: Signing two-way deal with Dallas

The Mavericks are signing Poulakidas to a two-way contract, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports Saturday.

Poulakidas appeared in 37 G League outings with the San Diego Clippers this season, during which he averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from downtown across 27.0 minutes per contest before landing a two-way contract with the Mavericks. The rookie guard could see some playing time at the NBA level for a Dallas team that is not expected to make the Play-In Tournament, but he's likely to spend most of his time with the club's G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, after Ryan Nembhard was upgraded from a two-way to a standard deal.