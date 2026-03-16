John Poulakidas News: Sticks in rotation
Poulakidas provided three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 129-111 loss to the Pelicans.
Poulakidas remained in the rotation, suiting up for just the third time this season. Currently on a two-way deal, there is a chance Poulakidas could find himself on the floor a little more as the season winds down. With that said, he is not someone managers need to concern themselves with at this point.
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