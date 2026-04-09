John Poulakidas headshot

John Poulakidas News: Strikes for career-high 23

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Poulakidas contributed 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

The undrafted rookie wing out of Yale had by far his best performance so far in the NBA, leading the Mavericks in scoring and setting new career highs in points and made three-pointers. Poulakidas has scored in double digits in just three of his 11 appearances for Dallas, but he could continue to get a showcase over the final two games of the regular season.

John Poulakidas
Dallas Mavericks
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