John Tonje headshot

John Tonje News: Gets hot from beyond arc

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Tonje posted 42 points (12-20 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

After an eight-point dud against Osceola on Sunday, Tonje caught fire from behind the arc en route to a season-high 42 points. He's scored at least 20 points in three of five games since joining Maine, but he's shot over 50 percent from the field only once with his new squad.

John Tonje
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now