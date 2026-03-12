John Tonje News: Gets hot from beyond arc

Tonje posted 42 points (12-20 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

After an eight-point dud against Osceola on Sunday, Tonje caught fire from behind the arc en route to a season-high 42 points. He's scored at least 20 points in three of five games since joining Maine, but he's shot over 50 percent from the field only once with his new squad.