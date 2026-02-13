John Tonje News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Tonje compiled 29 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 123-108 loss to the Cruise.

Tonje has gotten off to a hot start since joining Maine, as he's scored a combined 50 points across his first two appearances while converting 42.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. The two-way player didn't appear in any NBA games with the Jazz prior to being traded, and he will likely continue to see the majority of his action in the G League with the Celtics as well.