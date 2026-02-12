John Tonje News: Makes organizational debut

Tonje tallied 21 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes Wednesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 109-103 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Acquired from the Jazz ahead of last Thursday's trade deadline, Tonje made his organizational debut with the Celtics' G League affiliate after passing his physical. Just like he did in Utah, Tonje will occupy one of the Celtics' three two-way slots, but the rookie second-round pick out of Wisconsin is likely to continue seeing the bulk of his playing time in the G League. He's still waiting to make his NBA debut after playing exclusively in the G League during his time with the Jazz organization.