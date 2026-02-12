John Tonje News: Stays hot in G League

Tonje posted 29 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Tonje reached the 20-point marker in his third consecutive G League game Thursday. The 2025 second-rounder is under a two-way contract with Boston, but he hasn't yet made his NBA debut and should continue to play a featured role for the Maine Celtics after coming over from Utah at the trade deadline.