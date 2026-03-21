John Ukomadu News: Efficient performance in win

Ukomadu had 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 27 minutes in Friday's 123-105 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Ukomadu excelled off the bench with a superb 85.7 percent accuracy from beyond the arc against the Herd. It was his best scoring production in his last 20 appearances. However, he has been limited to a backup role lately, so he'll need to continue to take advantage of every opportunity he gets going forward.