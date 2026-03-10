John Ukomadu News: Heats up off bench in win
Ukomadu collected 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 135-131 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.
Ukomadu caught fire off the bench, turning in his highest-scoring output since the Jan. 17 win over the Birmingham Squadron. Across 28 G League regular-season contests, the 24-year-old is averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.4 minutes per game.
John Ukomadu
Free Agent
