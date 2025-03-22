John Ukomadu News: Posts 18 points with full stat line

Ukomadu produced 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 137-121 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Friday marked the fourth start in a row for the undrafted rookie, who supplied an efficient 18 points to go with a full stat line. Ukomadu has now been part of the first unit seven times during the G League regular season, averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 31.6 minutes while shooting 47.6 percent from the beyond the arc as a starter.