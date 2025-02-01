John Ukomadu News: Returns with two blocks in G League

Ukomadu (illness) logged seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and two blocks in 23 minutes during Saturday's 145-132 win over Long Island.

Following a one-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Mad Ants, Ukomadu returned from an illness Saturday and matched his season high with two blocks off Motor City's bench. The 23-year-old is now averaging 5.0 points, 2.4 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 13.9 minutes while shooting 44.1 percent from beyond the arc through 21 G League appearances with the Cruise this year.