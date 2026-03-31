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Johni Broome Injury: Listed out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Broome (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Wizards.

Broome went under the knife at the end of February to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, and the Sixers have yet to provide much of an update on a timeline for his return. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated one month from his surgery date, so more information could come to light in the coming days. For now, he can be considered doubtful for Friday's matchup against Minnesota.

Johni Broome
Philadelphia 76ers
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