Johni Broome Injury: Listed out for Wednesday
Broome (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Wizards.
Broome went under the knife at the end of February to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, and the Sixers have yet to provide much of an update on a timeline for his return. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated one month from his surgery date, so more information could come to light in the coming days. For now, he can be considered doubtful for Friday's matchup against Minnesota.
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