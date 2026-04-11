Johni Broome Injury: Not available Sunday
Broome (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bucks.
Broome remains without a timeline to return while recovering from surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. It's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the 76ers' postseason run, though he would unlikely play even if he was cleared to suit up.
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