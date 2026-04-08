Johni Broome Injury: Remaining out Thursday

Broome (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Houston.

Broome underwent surgery in February to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. However, he remains without a return date. The 23-year-old has averaged 0.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.3 steals across 5.0 minutes in 11 appearances for Philadelphia this season, so his continued absence won't have much of an impact on the rotation.