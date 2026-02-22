Johni Broome Injury: Sidelined with meniscus tear

The 76ers announced that Broome sustained a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee while playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

The 76ers' medical staff will conduct additional tests on Broome's knee before a determination is made whether he'll require a meniscectomy or a full repair of the meniscus. If the latter procedure is required, Broome would be sidelined for the rest of the season. A meniscectomy, meanwhile, typically carries a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline, which would give Broome a chance at playing again this season. Though he's been a member of the 76ers' 15-man roster all season, Broome has made just 11 appearances at the NBA level and has averaged 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest.