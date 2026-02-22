Johni Broome headshot

Johni Broome Injury: Sidelined with meniscus tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 12:17pm

The 76ers announced that Broome sustained a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee while playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

The 76ers' medical staff will conduct additional tests on Broome's knee before a determination is made whether he'll require a meniscectomy or a full repair of the meniscus. If the latter procedure is required, Broome would be sidelined for the rest of the season. A meniscectomy, meanwhile, typically carries a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline, which would give Broome a chance at playing again this season. Though he's been a member of the 76ers' 15-man roster all season, Broome has made just 11 appearances at the NBA level and has averaged 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest.

Johni Broome
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
