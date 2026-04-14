Johni Broome Injury: Still recovering from knee surgery
Broome is out for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets due to right knee surgery recovery.
The rookie second-rounder underwent surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus, and he remains in recovery mode. Broome has no timetable for a return and can be deemed doubtful for future contests, barring an update from the 76ers to suggest otherwise.
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